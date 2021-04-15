SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.