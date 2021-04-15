Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,752 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Misonix were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Misonix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Misonix by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Misonix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Misonix by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MSON opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.48. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

