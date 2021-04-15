Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

