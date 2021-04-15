Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $388,000 Stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,209 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of USX stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $552.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,107.89 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.