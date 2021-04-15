Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Cabaletta Bio worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CABA stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.67. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

