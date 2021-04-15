Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $352,000 Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Kaleyra worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

KLR stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $436.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

