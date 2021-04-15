Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.17, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $283.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

