Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -546.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.