Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $50.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,605. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.