SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 1.82% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,027,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 52,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.