Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the March 15th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LOV opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 293,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,377 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

