SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Shares Up 140.7%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)’s stock price shot up 140.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SMN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services; structured products; and advisory services.

