South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $355.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.90 million and the lowest is $343.50 million. South State posted sales of $172.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

SSB opened at $79.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

