Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 77,086 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 249.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.