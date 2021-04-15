Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 52,036 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,189 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,036 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,339 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,017. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

