Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

PGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

