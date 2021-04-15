Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,517. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

