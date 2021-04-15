Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of H&R Block worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 11,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.