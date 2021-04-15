Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 72,717 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 284.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,717 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

PLYM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,978. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $491.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

