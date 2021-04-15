Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.09 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

