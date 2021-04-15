Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke Sells 32,547 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

