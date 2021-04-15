Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith Sells 13,029 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SAH stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 214.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

