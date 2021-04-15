SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and $384,551.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

