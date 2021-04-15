SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0276 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $21,527.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.20 or 0.00440760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,227,774 coins and its circulating supply is 64,802,165 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

