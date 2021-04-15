Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,750. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Softcat traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 221467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,945 ($25.41).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

Get Softcat alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93). Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,649.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,396.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.