Societe Generale Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

