SnowSwap Price Tops $50.68 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $50.68 or 0.00080693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $1.44 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00271221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.32 or 0.00744044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,674.68 or 0.99788221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.45 or 0.00868440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,183 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

