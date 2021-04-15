Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 29,750 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28.

Shares of SNOW opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.01 and its 200-day moving average is $273.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

