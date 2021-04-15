SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCAF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

