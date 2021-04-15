Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Snap-on by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $107.20 and a 1 year high of $237.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

