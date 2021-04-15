Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

