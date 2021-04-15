Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.52

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 8635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6015 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

