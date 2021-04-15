SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Purchased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.