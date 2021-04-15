Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.07 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $423,396.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00015190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

