Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.62. 17,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,864. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

