Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.