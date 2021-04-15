Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

