SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Volume Tops $9.64 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $423.76 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00687085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00036451 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,901,144 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

