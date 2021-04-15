Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

