Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of SVM opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 190,459 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

