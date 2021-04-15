Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units’ (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 20th

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units’ (NASDAQ:SPKBU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SPKBU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.29.

