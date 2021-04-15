Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 174,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silgan by 143.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

