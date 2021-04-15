Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Siebert Financial worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.