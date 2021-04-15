Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $34.17 million and approximately $922,848.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00068205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.72 or 0.00743866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.10 or 0.06364204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

