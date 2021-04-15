Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 92.5%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

XNYIF opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

