Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 92.5%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

XNYIF opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.