Short Interest in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Increases By 308.7%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,732. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

