Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Decreases By 50.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokuyama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Tokuyama stock remained flat at $$12.45 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

