Short Interest in TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Decreases By 61.5%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOBAF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 328,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,948. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Get TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness alerts:

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, develops, launches, and sells hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.