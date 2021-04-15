Short Interest in TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Decreases By 61.5%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TOBAF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 328,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,948. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23.
About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
