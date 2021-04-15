Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Drops By 68.1%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 433,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,372. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVNLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

