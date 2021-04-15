Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Increases By 103.5%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the March 15th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 440,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. SilverSun Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.